Linkin Park’s new single Heavy: Millennials just got their next anthem

Linkin Park is back with a new track ‘Heavy’ and for the first time ever, the band is collaborating with Kiiara Linkin Park is back with a new track ‘Heavy’ and for the first time ever, the band is collaborating with Kiiara

The American alternative rock band Linkin Park is back with a new track ‘Heavy’ and for the first time ever, the band is collaborating with Kiiara, a rising pop singer well-known for her number ‘Gold’. ‘Heavy’ is Linkin Park’s first piece of new music since 2014, and it is already being considered as an anthem of sorts amongst followers. The song seems like a great peek into the band’s seventh studio album, ‘One More Light’. The group went Live on Facebook and spoke about the song and the album which is due on May 19 and was also a part of Q/A session with the fans.

Linkin Park’s Numb and In The End was every teenager’s favourite number. The lyrics, the music and even the visuals somehow managed to portray all the emotions we go through in life. The more complicated our situation, the more we listened to Linkin Park. After all, they did say, ‘In the end, it doesn’t even matter’.

Watch: Heavy (Official Lyric Video) – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)

‘Heavy’ seems to follow the thoughts of almost every millennial. The lyrics are beautiful and somehow hits the right spot, especially as Kiara sings, “I am sure the World is out to get me / its not like I make the choice / to let my mind stay so f****** messy / I know I am not the centre of the universe.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The music video which was uploaded yesterday has already garnered 1.5 million views (and more). The song builds and drops constantly and it somehow goes beautifully well as you hear Kiara sing.

Also read: The Ghazi Attack movie review: India’s first underwater film drowns under its weight

All of us have at one point or another, tried to hold onto something or the other – a job, a loved one or even situations; and the heavy heart that we have at the end is sung out perfectly. “If I just let go / I’d be free” is sure to be repeated by fans everywhere as they show their love for this number.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd