Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington’s wife Talinda Bennington pays heartfelt tribute to him

Chester Bennington’s wife Talinda bennington has paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer, who took his own life by hanging. Talinda was married to the Linkin Park lead vocalist for 11 years. Calling Chester her soulmate, she said her children had lost their “hero”, reported Us weekly. “We had a fairy-tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. “I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well,” she said.

Talinda said her three children were too young to have lost their father but hoped Bennington’s fans would help her keep the singer’s memory alive. “He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest in peace, my love.” Bennington died on what would have been his close friend Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. The Soundgarden front man died on May 18, 2017, in Detroit, and his death was also ruled a suicide by hanging.

The last performance of Chester Bennington with his band Linkin Park was Hybrid Theory opener ‘Papercut’ and, finally, ‘Bleed It Out’, the second single from 2007’s Minutes to Midnight.

Bennington was one of two lead vocalists for Linkin Park, which became one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s.

