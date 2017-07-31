Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington laid to rest in private funeral

Linkin Park released a new single from their upcoming album on the day Chester Bennington was found dead. Linkin Park released a new single from their upcoming album on the day Chester Bennington was found dead.

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington was laid to rest in a private service. The funeral took place on Saturday in Rancho Paolo Verdes, California. According to tmz.com, over 200 of Bennington’s close friends and family were in attendance. All guests were provided with a yellow wristband and a pass with Bennington’s picture on it – similar to the type of admission items VIP fans would receive at a concert, reports people.com. Austin Carlile – the former lead singer of the band Of Mice and Men – posted a photograph of the passes on Instagram.

In the photograph, the back of the guest pass has an image of Bennington singing into a crowd that is illuminated by the light from the cell phones of concertgoers. “The service today was beautiful. Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything,” Carlile wrote. Bennington was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20. On July 24, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Bennington died of suicide by hanging.

Chester Bennington was the lead vocalist of Linkin Park, the band which became one of the most successful music group in 2000s. His songs captured the anguish and pain of lonely and depressed people. Meteora, the album released by Linkin Park in 2003, became one of the most successful albums in Alternative Rock. One of its songs ‘Numb’ is perhaps the most recognisable Linkin Park song.

Many of Linkin Park’s songs have themes that deal with experiences that Chester Bennington dealt with in his childhood like drug abuse and divorce and fighting between his parents.

