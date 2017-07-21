Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington commits suicide, his final live performance video is going viral. Watch his last live performance

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington allegedly committed suicide on Thursday. Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington allegedly committed suicide on Thursday.

Chester Bennington, 41, the frontman of American rock band Linkin Park, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday. While we are still struggling to believe this news, footage from the band’s last live performance is what all his fans are watching. The very last performance of Chester Bennington is going viral.

This Linkin Park vocalist spent the better part of the past two decades pouring himself into his lyrics and performing with his massively successful rock band. The singer’s body was discovered around 9 am on July 20, and according to entertainment news website TMZ, he hung himself at his private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in LA County, US. The New York Times confirms Bennington’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

The last performance of Chester Bennington with the band was Hybrid Theory opener ‘Papercut and, finally, ‘Bleed It Out’, the second single from 2007’s Minutes to Midnight. The video is a fan-shot one from the stageside pit, capturing Bennington in his element.

Well, this sad news has hit all his fans hard. The band performed in the UK earlier this month and was scheduled to continue touring later this month behind 2017’s One More Light, which had produced the top 40 hit ‘Heavy’, the latest in a long, long line of popular songs of the band. The record went to Number Four in the Official UK Albums Chart and Number One in the Billboard Top 200 in the US.

Watch Linkin Park’s final live performance with Chester Bennington here:

Prior to a line of One More Light World Tour dates (which were set to begin July 27), Linkin Park played what will go down as its last concert with Bennington on July 6 at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham, England.

