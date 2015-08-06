Lana Del Rey announces new ‘Honeymoon’ single

“Summertime Sadness” singer Lana Del Rey has announced the new single from her album “Honeymoon”.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that she is releasing a new song called “High by the Beach” on August 10, reported Aceshowbiz.

“‘High By The Beach’ coming August 10,” she captioned the official cover art of the single.

The title track of the album was unveiled last month.

