Lana Del Rey announces new ‘Honeymoon’ single

Lana Del Rey has announced the new single from her album "Honeymoon".

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: August 6, 2015 10:01 am
"Summertime Sadness" singer Lana Del Rey has announced the new single from her album "Honeymoon".
“Summertime Sadness” singer Lana Del Rey has announced the new single from her album “Honeymoon”.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that she is releasing a new song called “High by the Beach” on August 10, reported Aceshowbiz.

“‘High By The Beach’ coming August 10,” she captioned the official cover art of the single.

The title track of the album was unveiled last month.

Apr 02: Latest News