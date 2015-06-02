Presents Latest News

Lady Gaga’s ‘difficulty’ with age

American pop star Lady Gaga has revealed she is having a "difficult time" ageing.

By: Press Trust of India | London | Published: June 2, 2015 3:36 pm
Lady Gaga made the admission as she joked with the audience about speculation of a possible pregnancy on stage in Los Angeles. (Source: Reuters)
The 29-year-old “Born This Way” hitmaker made the admission as she joked with the audience about speculation of a possible pregnancy on stage in Los Angeles, reported Contactmusic.

“I’m getting a little older and many people think I’m pregnant but I tell them, ‘I’m just almost 30. Me on the other hand, I’m having a more difficult time with things. A little more here and there.” she said.

Meanwhile, Gaga previously admitted that there was a point in her life where she considered having children with her fiance Taylor Kinney.

“But then I started to spend a lot more time with Tony, and everything just became simpler, more pure, and more perfect. Now I think I’m going to take a lot more time before I have kids and settle down. I just want to sing.” she had said.

