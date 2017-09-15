Lady Gaga hospitalised days after revealing that she suffers from Fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga is suffering from Fibromyalgia. Lady Gaga is suffering from Fibromyalgia.

Lady Gaga has been hospitalised days after revealing that she has Fibromyalgia. The singer has also cancelled her performance at the Rock In Rio festival. Gaga took to Twitter to share the news of her illness with her fans. “Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths.”

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything for you but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon,” Gaga wrote. She continued, “I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear and tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands with the very best doctors.”

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old “Born this way” singer confirmed that she had been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, a condition which causes widespread, chronic pain. The Rock in Rio performance would have marked the Joanne World Tour’s only South American stop. The tour is currently slated to resume on September 21 in Barcelona, Spain, and last through December 18 in Inglewood, California. Lady Gaga was last seen in Toronto International Film Festival.

Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

A statement that she posted on her social media accounts said,” Lady Gaga is suffering from physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform.”

It continued, “As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock in Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.”

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd