Lady Gaga’s emotional tribute to Sonja Durham who died of cancer

Singer Lady Gaga has written an emotional tribute to her longtime friend and former assistant Sonja Durham after learning that she has passed away after battling cancer for a long time.

Gaga shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Friday alongside a photograph of her with Durham, reports mirror.co.uk.

“Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life,” Gaga wrote.

“Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we’ve spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other. You are one of a kind. I’m so proud of you,” she added.

Gaga, 31, and Durham were close friends for nearly a decade. Gaga’s most recent album, Joanne, includes a song titled “Grigio Girls,” which was inspired by Durham. “One of my best friends, Sonja, who has been with me since I was 23 years old, she has metastasized cancer in her lungs and in her brain. It’s stage IV,” Gaga said during a Radio.com interview in 2016 “It’s really hard. It’s hard to watch, it’s hard to witness, it’s hard to know what to say. But I love her so much, and it’s so important that we continue to do research to find a cure.”

Gaga had also dedicated a somber acoustic version of “The Edge of Glory” to Durham during her headlining gig at Coachella in April. Sadly, just a day before Durham’s death, Gaga took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo of her friend with her husband, Dubois.

Durham had been battling cancer for the last five years.

