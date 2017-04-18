Lady Gaga, Cooper filming A Star Is Born in Coachella

Lady Gaga is now preparing to film portions of her upcoming movie A Star Is Born at the festival venue. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Lady Gaga is now preparing to film portions of her upcoming movie A Star Is Born at the festival venue. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Pop star Lady Gaga, who won hearts with her headlining performance at Coachella over the weekend, is now preparing to film portions of her upcoming movie A Star Is Born at the festival venue. The movie is a contemporary reimagining of the perennial big screen tale about a budding starlet (Gaga) who breaks into the entertainment world under the wing of a troubled industry vet (Bradley Cooper) — at Empire Polo Club, where the Indio, California music and arts event takes place, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Cooper, who is also making his directorial debut with the Warner Bros. feature, will join Gaga to film scenes that take place during a country-themed concert. Attendees are asked to wear denim, boots, and Stetson hats as they cheer for the actors while cameras roll. Proceeds from audience members’ USD 10 entrance fee will be donated in full to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which she launched with her mother in 2011 to combat bullying and promote mental health awareness.

“I have always been surrounded by incredibly intelligent, powerful gay men who have lifted me up through lots of changes in my life. Becoming famous was very strange and it’s the gay men in my life that helped me become a woman. And I don’t know that a lot of people would understand that but it’s because of what you’ve (been) through – you survived so much that you inspire me to continue surviving,” Gaga said earlier.

