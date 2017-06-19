Lady Gaga celebrates A Star Is Born wrap up party with Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga hangs out with Bradley Cooper. Lady Gaga hangs out with Bradley Cooper.

Pop star Lady Gaga hung out with her co-star Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk as they completed the shoot for their upcoming movie A Star Is Born. Gaga was joined by her boyfriend Christian Carino at the bash, which was held at LA’s The Village, reported Us Weekly. “They also shared a kiss during the party,” a source said about Gaga and Carino, who first stepped out together this February after the “Bad Romance” hitmaker split from fiance Taylor Kinney in July.

In A Star Is Born, a remake of the original 1937 film, the American Horror Story actor plays a small-town girl hoping to make it big. Cooper, who is making his directorial debut with the film, plays an rock star-turned-alcoholic who helps to advance Lady Gaga’s career. The wrap party marked a night out for Bradly Cooper and Irina Shayk, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in April.

The film was announced in 2011 but the casting of the film took quite a long time. In the beginning, it was reported that Clint Eastwood was in talks to direct Beyoncé in a third remake of the 1937 film A Star Is Born. However, the project was delayed due to Beyoncé’s pregnancy, who later walked out of the project, which went to Lady Gaga. For the male lead, names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, and Christian Bale were being considered, however at last, it was Bradly Cooper who fit the role perfectly.

