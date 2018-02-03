Lady Gaga cancels last leg of her European tour

Lady Gaga is undergoing some medical issues. Lady Gaga is undergoing some medical issues.

American singer-songwriter, Lady Gaga, cancelled her tour dates for the last leg of her European tour due to health issues. Gaga announced on Twitter that the final ten dates of Joanne World Tour have been canned due to “severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live”.

In the statement, it was stated that the musician is undergoing some medical issues and would not be able to perform live. In an accompanying image, Gaga apologized to her fans.

She said that she is devastated to have to resort to cancellation. She wrote that her medical team is supporting decision to cancel the shows and stay at home to recover.

She justified her decision and said, “All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control. but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first”.

It was also mentioned that the ticket holders will begin to get their refunds on Tuesday, February 6 from the point of purchase.

Lady Gaga began her Joanne World Tour on August 1, 2017, in Vancouver, Canada. She performed at a number of locations in North America, South America, and Europe with a total of 60 shows across.

It abruptly came to an end with Gaga’s performance in Birmingham, England on February 1, 2018, due to chronic pain. The tour was in support of her fifth album, Joanne.

