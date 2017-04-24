Lady Gaga calls Princess Diana just another dead blonde

Lady Gaga dubbed the late Princess Diana as just another dead blonde in her track princess die. Lady Gaga dubbed the late Princess Diana as just another dead blonde in her track princess die.

Singer-actress Lady Gaga dubbed the late Princess Diana ‘just another dead blonde’ among lyrics about eating disorders and suicide in a track.

Lady Gaga was heard to make a slur about Princess Diana in her 2013 track “Princess die”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

This comes just days after she hit headlines for communicating with Prince William via FaceTime to discuss the Heads Together campaign to raise awareness about mental health.

The track, which courted controversy when unveiled at an Australian gig four years ago, also references The People’s Princess’ well-documented eating disorder and tragic 1997 death in a car crash while surrounded by paparazzi in Paris.

The lyrics remain even more glaringly vivid as atop her ‘just another dead blonde’ slur, she also hints that the Diana figure mentioned in the track was suicidal and ‘took pills’ after ‘downing a peroxide shot’.

Gaga was seen last week communicating with the eldest son of Princess Diana when she chatted from her Los Angeles kitchen to talk about the #Oktosay film series.

The singer praised Prince William’s brother Prince Harry for his well publicised confessions that he “struggled to cope” and neared a breakdown after their mother’s death, in a reveal which Gaga described as “beautiful”.

Upon the controversy-laden reveal of “Princess die” four years ago, Gaga lashed out at her critics by insisting her intentions were pure as she stated: “The People’s Princess was mine and my mum’s hero when I was growing up.”

Take a look at the lyrics

Leave the coffin open when I go

Leave my pearls and lipstick on so everybody knows

Pretty will be the photograph I leave

Laying down on famous knives so everybody sees

Bleach out all all the dark

I’ll swallow each peroxide shot

Someone I know could love and save me from myself

Maybe I’ll just clean the shit off of these fancy shoes

I’ll be a Princess Die and die with you

[Chorus]

I wish that I was strong

I wish that I was wrong

I wish that I could cope

But I took pills and left a note

I’m hungry from an anorexic heart

I’ve been trying to tell you how I feel

But was never very smart

I’m wrapped in silks made for Egyptian queens

I’ll do it in the swimming pool

So everybody sees

Bleach out all the dark

I’ll swallow each peroxide shot

Volumes I know will love and save me from myself

Maybe I’ll just keep clean the shit off of these fancy shoes

I’ll be a Princess Die and die with you

Princess die

I want to see her cry

Princess die

Princess die

We want to watch her cry

Princess die

Can we talk about how Prince William says “Hello Lady Gaga” and the fact that they’re Face Timing: pic.twitter.com/GQMTEgm4tP — Gaga Magazine (@GagaMagazineUK) April 18, 2017

[Chorus]

I wish that I was strong

I wish that I was wrong

I wish that I could cope

But I took pills and left a note

[Bridge]

But I took pills and left a note

I wish that I could go in my rich boyfriend’s limo

Right after he proposed with a 16-carat stone wrapped in rose gold

With the paparazzi all swarming around

In my Louis Vuitton white buttoned down

Oh it’s not that deep

So bob your head for another dead blonde

Who’s real prince is in heaven

She just wants to sleep

The final act of life will be in my own hands to do,

I’ll be a Princess Die and die with you

Applaud. Pour Vous.



Also read: IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan proudly says ‘Ami KKR’, Amitabh Bachchan calls the battle ‘extraordinary’

Diana, who was the Princess Of Wales, had died in a fatal car accident in Paris. Her death had left the world shocked.

With inputs from IANS

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd