Lady Gaga: Being famous was strange, gay men in my life helped me become a woman

Pop star Lady Gaga says she feels blessed to be surrounded by powerful gay men in her life who have helped her become a woman. Speaking on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the 30-year-old songstress, who is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights, praises the community for being a source of inspiration for her, reported FemaleFirst.

“I have always been surrounded by incredibly intelligent, powerful gay men who have lifted me up through lots of changes in my life. Becoming famous was very strange and it’s the gay men in my life that helped me become a woman. And I don’t know that a lot of people would understand that but it’s because of what you’ve (been) through – you survived so much that you inspire me to continue surviving,”

says Gaga.

Earlier, standing atop the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium with drones illuminating an American flag in the night sky behind her, Lady Gaga kicked off her Super Bowl halftime set by singing God Bless America as a subtle message of inclusion and unity in a deeply divided United States. As many speculated about whether the outspoken singer would use her spotlight to address women’s rights, immigration or President Donald Trump, Gaga recited part of the American Pledge of Allegiance, “one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all,” in her opening song during Super Bowl 2017.

This year’s Super Bowl followed a fierce presidential election campaign which Trump won in November but which left the country at least as fractured afterwards as before it began.

