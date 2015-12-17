Kylie Minogue duets with boyfriend at Christmas party

By: PTI | London | Published: December 17, 2015 11:13:09 am
Pop star Kylie Minogue stepped on stage to perform a duet with her boyfriend for her label’s Christmas party in Somerset, England.
The 47-year-old “Spinning Around” hitmaker was joined by Joshua Sasse, 28, as she sang her version of “Only You” for excited guests at the Warner/Parlophone party at the Ring O’ Bells pub, Somerset, south west England, reported Femalefirst.
The party – which also featured performances from Duran Duran – was held in the pub as Parlophone Records owner Miles Leonard has a part-share in the venue. Unsuspecting members of the public were even invited to the party.
