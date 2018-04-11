KL Saigal’s 114th birth anniversary: A melodious playlist from the first superstar of Hindi film industry

April 11 marks KL Saigal’s 114th birth anniversary. April 11 marks KL Saigal’s 114th birth anniversary.

“Music is a world within itself, it’s a language we all understand,” said a famous musician once. And that is exactly how one feels after listening to legendary singer KL Saigal’s work today. Almost 90 years ago, when the ‘talkies’ was just beginning to thrive, KL Saigal was one of those known faces whose melodious voice was as spellbinding as his acting chops. His songs, which have continued to live on even today, are full of depth and meaning.

From songs of love to songs of heartbreak, his melodies are considered pure gems by music lovers. He has lent his voice to songs in films like Chandidas, Yahudi Ki Ladki, President, Devdas, Street Singer, My Sister and Shahjehan. Saigal’s music education came informally as he would sing religious songs with people at a local shrine or during ceremonies with his mother. He recorded his first song in 1933 reportedly with Yahudi Ki Ladki.

Today is the 114th birth anniversary of the legend, and it is the perfect time to revisit some of his best songs.

Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya

This song exemplifies how the shattered feeling after a heartbreak is a universal one and has remained the same for decades.

Babul Mora

This song was penned by Nawab Wajid Ali Shah when during the British Raj, he was being banished from Lucknow to Calcutta. The song expresses how the feeling of disbandment is similar to what a bride feels when she leaves her house.

So Ja Rajkumari

A song dedicated to all the daughters. “So Ja Rajkumari” has been every mother’s favourite lullaby.

Bangla Bane Nyara

A song dedicated to Bengal and its beauty.

Dukh Ke Din

This one is about all those days when you feel that you just can’t bear with the struggle of life anymore.

Hum Apna Unhe Bana Na Sake

Composed by Khemchand Prakash, this song perfectly captures your emotions when you lose your loved one to someone else.

Do Naina Matwale Tihare

This song featured in the film My Sister and talks about the magical feeling of falling in love.

