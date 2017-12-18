Shinee lead singer Kim Jonghyun dies at 27

Fans of Kim Jonghyun are mourning the South Korean singer’s death. Fans of Kim Jonghyun are mourning the South Korean singer’s death.

Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer of South Korea’s top boy band Shinee died on Monday after being taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, several news outlets including the Yonhap news agency reported. The 27-year-old was found unconscious in a Seoul apartment, Yonhap said without giving further details. Kim Jonghyun’s sister had sent them the emergency alert and Kim was later declared dead by the doctors at the hospital where he was admitted.

News channel YTN reported that the singer had checked into a serviced residence for two nights and was found unconscious by Police. He was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Presently, the police are investigating his death and have informed BBC that suicide will be investigated as a possibility.

Kim Jonghyun had started his career as a solo in 2015 with his first extended play. Earlier this year he had even performed in two solo concerts in Seoul. In April, he had released his second compilation of album, Story Op.2. He was one of the five members of the band SHINee, who were well known for their perpetual number one hits in South Korea.

While being an accomplished singer, he was also an expert dancer and was a talented songwriter too. He had a huge role to play in his band’s production. As a humanitarian, he vociferously supported LGBT rights and voiced his opinion on issues such as education policies enforce by the government. His fans mourned his death on social media.

(With inputs from Reuters and South Korean media)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App