Katy Perry rules Twitter, becomes first to have 100 million followers

Katy Perry posted her first-ever tweet in February 2009 and has since logged more than 8,000 tweets. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Katy Perry posted her first-ever tweet in February 2009 and has since logged more than 8,000 tweets. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Singer Katy Perry has become the first person to score 100 million followers the on Twitter, making her the most-followed user on the platform. The microblogging website’s official account congratulated the pop diva by posting, “Today, we #WITNESShistory. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100million followers! #LoveKaty.” Perry followed up with a tweet, writing, “Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty.” The 32-year-old singer posted her first-ever tweet in February 2009 and has since logged more than 8,000 tweets. Justin Bieber is on second spot with 96.7 million followers, while Barack Obama with 90.8 million followers, Taylor Swift with 85.1 million followers and Rihanna with 74.1 million followers are

The 32-year-old singer posted her first-ever tweet in February 2009 and has since logged more than 8,000 tweets. Justin Bieber is on second spot with 96.7 million followers, while Barack Obama with 90.8 million followers, Taylor Swift with 85.1 million followers and Rihanna with 74.1 million followers are on third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry also opened up about her struggle with depression. “It’s hard because I’m ashamed. Because of course, Katy Perry is so strong. But it’s hard because I’m ashamed that I would even have those thoughts, you know? That I feel that low or that depressed,” Perry said. The “Bon Appetite” singer then said she had put her feelings into a song to help combat her depression, and Siri -who hosts Viceland’s “The Therapist” – told her it was a good way to deal with her emotions, rather than acting on her thoughts. Perry, who was crying throughout the intense therapy session, added, “I wrote that song, ‘By The Grace of God’ because you know, I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that God for me. And you know, I get to live this wonderful life and I work very hard at it, and I’ve been given this gift but I know that God has his hand on me,” Katy said during Witness World Wide event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App