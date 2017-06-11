Katy Perry opens up about past suicidal thoughts: I feel ashamed, watch video

Katy Perry opened up about her struggles with depression. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Katy Perry opened up about her struggles with depression. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pop star Katy Perry has admitted that she previously struggled with suicidal thoughts in an emotional therapy session, which was streamed live as part of her Witness World Wide event. The 32-year-old singer is currently live-streaming her life through the YouTube video ‘Witness World Wide’. During her session with celebrity psychologist Doctor Siri Sat Nam Singh, Perry opened up about her battle with suicidal the thoughts that left her feeling “ashamed”, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s hard because I’m ashamed. Because of course, Katy Perry is so strong. But it’s hard because I’m ashamed that I would even have those thoughts, you know? That I feel that low or that depressed,” Perry said. The “Bon Appetite” singer then said she had put her feelings into a song to help combat her depression, and Siri -who hosts Viceland’s “The Therapist” – told her it was a good way to deal with her emotions, rather than acting on her thoughts. Perry, who was crying throughout the intense therapy session, added, “I wrote that song, ‘By The Grace of God’ because you know, I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that God for me. And you know, I get to live this wonderful life and I work very hard at it, and I’ve been given this gift but I know that God has his hand on me.

“And I know that sometimes I go through things that are just too intense and I can’t handle them, and then he swoops in and he shows me that it’s his grace. That brings me to it.”

