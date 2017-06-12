Karan Singh Grover is making his singing debut with Mika Singh? See photos, videos

Mika Singh shared a photo with Karan Singh Grover, and captioned it as, “Had wonderful event with the super hot @Iamksgofficial … very soon you will see us together:)” Mika Singh shared a photo with Karan Singh Grover, and captioned it as, “Had wonderful event with the super hot @Iamksgofficial … very soon you will see us together:)”

Karan Singh Grover fans must be happy to see the latest post of the actor where we see him in a totally different avatar. Bipash Basu’s husband Karan surprised one and all a few days back when he jumped on to the stage and sang with none other than Mika Singh. Mika has given us many hits, but at his latest song’s launch, no one expected that Karan will rap along with this popular singer. Mika Singh launched his new international rap 2 Shots at a concert and several celebrities attended the do. But more than Mika, it was KSG who made the crowd go crazy as he rapped along. Karan also showed off his six pack abs.

Earlier Karan shared the video of the event with the caption, “First time singing on stage and that too with the King @mikasingh Grateful! Awesomeness! 🤘🏽🔱 Thank you @anuragrao for this amazing experience!” Mika too shared a few photos and videos of the night. But the caption that he has shared the image with made us wonder.

Mika seems to have enjoyed singing with Karan a lot and he tweeted, “Had wonderful event with the super hot @Iamksgofficial … very soon you will see us together:)” This is certainly a happy news for Karan Singh Grover’s fans.

See all posts of Karan Singh Grover and Mika Singh here:

Had wonderful event with the super hot @Iamksgofficial … very soon you will se us together:) pic.twitter.com/gUJvK0pWoV — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) June 12, 2017

Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Hate Story 3. Currently neither he nor wife Bipasha have signed any film. But now it seems that the actor is planning to concentrate on his music career too.

