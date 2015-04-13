Kanye West new song demo leaks online?

The snippet is said to be from Rihanna’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, which West worked on.

An unreleased song demo rumoured to belong to rapper Kanye West has leaked online.

The snippet of a track, which is believed to be called ‘Midas Touch’, is a scrapped recording from Rihanna’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, which West worked on, reported Billboard.

However, fans are also speculating whether it could be a different song taken from sessions for 37-year-old West’s forthcoming record ‘So Help Me God’.

