Kanye West new song demo leaks online?

An unreleased song demo rumoured to belong to rapper Kanye West has leaked online.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: April 13, 2015 5:08 pm
Kanye West The snippet is said to be from Rihanna’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, which West worked on.
The snippet of a track, which is believed to be called ‘Midas Touch’, is a scrapped recording from Rihanna’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, which West worked on, reported Billboard.

However, fans are also speculating whether it could be a different song taken from sessions for 37-year-old West’s forthcoming record ‘So Help Me God’.

