Kanika Kapoor on recreating old classics: I would be devastated if my own song was remade and sung badly

Kanika Kapoor has won several awards for her singing, including one Filmfare and two IIFA. Kanika Kapoor has won several awards for her singing, including one Filmfare and two IIFA.

There cannot be any party where you won’t dance to either “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan”, “Desi Look” or “Nachan Farrate”. And full credit in making these songs such massive ear worms goes to one voice – Kanika Kapoor. Sometimes sexy, sometimes naughty, sometimes haunting and sometimes oozing pain, the “Baby Doll” singer has made a mark in the music fraternity in a short span of time. This is solely because of the uniqueness of her singing style. “I’m working and enjoying myself. And I think when you don’t stress about the next award or the next big song or the next big thing, that’s when you end up cooking something which comes up from your heart,” Kanika said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

While many singers of today need to be searched to check their discography, Kanika indeed remains the face of her own songs more than the actors featuring in them. “Thank you so much! I think I should try harder to do that,” she says. “I do feel that the actors become the face of the songs. Which is ok. I mean, that’s how it works in Bollywood. But, I’m trying to be my own face also, at times,” she added.

Kanika Kapoor and Sukhwinder Singh shared the stage for ‘Tseries MixTape Punjabi’. Kanika Kapoor and Sukhwinder Singh shared the stage for ‘Tseries MixTape Punjabi’.

Kanika has a deep association with the Meet Brothers. She has even given several hits with singers like Mika Singh. But her latest project is ‘Tseries MixTape Punjabi’ where she has been listed along with names like Neha Kakkar, Daler Mehandi and Harbhajan Mann. “It’s very nice and I’m very honoured that I’m a part of such a list of singers and all such talented people and it’s fun to work with them, always,” she said.

Kanika has performed with Sukhwinder Singh on the songs “Marjaani” and “Lovely”, which have been mixed together by Abhijit Vaghani. “The audience has heard one version of a song when it was a part of the movie. Now they will enjoy the same song but in a new avatar. This is an all-out party edition and I am sure people will love it,” Kanika shared.

Kanika sang her first single “Jugni Ji” in 2012. She became a sensation with her song “Baby Doll” from Ragini MMS. As much as this number gave recognition to Sunny Leone, it also made Kanika a known face and name. But has she ever felt bound under the tag of being the “Baby Doll” of Bollywood? “Of course it was very difficult. Recently I had a song called “Abhagi Piya Ki” which I think people today don’t relate with. It’s a classical song, very different and difficult. I guess I am trying different genres. I’m trying different songs this year too,” she said.

Kanika Kapoor’s chartbuster song ‘Baby Doll’ featured Sunny Leone. Kanika Kapoor’s chartbuster song ‘Baby Doll’ featured Sunny Leone.

And what’s her take on the music and songs of today having limited shelf life? Kanika said, “There’s something that has changed. There is a shift. Although my songs “Baby Doll” and “Chittiyan Kalaiyan” are still going strong. But a lot of other songs are not. They have a shelf life of a few months or weeks rather. I guess that’s why they are looking at more remakes. People are losing melody, people are losing the lyrics, people are losing that touch.”

Talking about the recreation of old classics, and how 2017 saw an explosion of this trend, Kanika said, “I think that’s what’s working right now. Companies are doing what’s making them money.” And what if any of her own song was remade? “I would be devastated if it was sung badly. If it was sung by somebody else and it was sung well, I would be more than happy and thrilled. But I still listen to all the original ones more than the new ones, apart from one or two songs like “Kala Chashma”. But, I’m not a big fan of all the remakes,” she quipped.

Kanika Kapoor feels Kanika Kapoor feels Alia Bhatt is one actor who can sing well.

And what about the entire actors-turning-singers controversy? “I think some actors sing well, some don’t. So the ones who don’t should leave it to the singers,” she shared, revealing that she likes Alia Bhatt’s singing and loved “Samjhawan” which she sang for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

While she thinks her calmness and honesty reflects in her work, she also claims that she loves her job. So with such a beautiful face and voice, why doesn’t we see Kanika onscreen more often? “I think you will! I’m a bit shy. Maybe I will, and then you’ll remember me for that… Let’s see. I don’t know. You never know something might be cooking,” she said hinting at something exciting up her sleeves.

“Keep loving me. There’s a lot of music coming out…” she signed off!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd