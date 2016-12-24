Kailash Kher to launch, mentor indie bands

Kailash Kher is set to launch and mentor two indie bands ‘SurFira’ and ‘Indie Routes’ Kailash Kher is set to launch and mentor two indie bands ‘SurFira’ and ‘Indie Routes’

Singer Kailash Kher is set to launch and mentor two indie bands ‘SurFira’ and ‘Indie Routes’ at a concert in January next year.

Perfect Harmony Productions and Kailasa Entertainment Pvt Ltd will unveil ‘Naye Parinde Nayi Udaan’, an evening of ghazals and sufi music which will have the two bands perform live.

“I’ve completed 10 years in the industry. I’ve received so much of love and respect from my fans. I consider it as a blessing. Since I’ve reached that level where I can do something for others too, I thought of promoting new talent… something that hasn’t been done in the past by other musicians,” Kher told IANS.

The band ‘SurFira’ is a union of young musicians, who have embarked on a journey to revive the dying music form of ghazals.

“The bandmates are mostly engineers and IT professionals. They are super talented. We will launch their first album on January 11 at the concert. How I named the band was … every third person in this world sings either in a bathroom or a kitchen. But the serious musicians are slightly insane. The other meaning is wanderer for melody.

“A few years ago, when I met Jagjit Singh (late ghazal singer) in a studio. We had a casual chat. I told him that he had raised the standard of ghazal. And asked ‘What next after him?’ He said ‘You can do it (carry forward the legacy)’. I thought he was joking. But now, I am really excited to present this wonderful band,” Kher said about ‘SurFira’.

‘Indie Routes’, on the other hand, has its roots in pure Indian music while its branches embrace global trends in the music field.

“Their genre is pop and folk. They are professional singers,” he said.