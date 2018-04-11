Kailash Kher: Politics is scary because you need to deal with the mind

Kailash Kher talks about joining politics and why it scares him. Kailash Kher talks about joining politics and why it scares him.

Singer-composer Kailash Kher, a Padma Shri awardee, says the thought of entering politics is scary as it involves the use of mind rather than the heart.

The “Allah ke bande” hitmaker, also an ambassador for the Swachh Bharat campaign, has been supporting numerous social causes. Last year, he even performed in Tamenglong in Manipur for free to help its farmers. And he wants to contribute more as an artiste for the betterment of society.

Has he ever thought of joining politics?

“No, I haven’t thought about it. Joining politics is very scary because, for politics, you need to deal with the mind. We (artistes) are people who think from the heart. (In politics) it’s a fight for space and a particular status. I find it a little tough. We are emotional. So, I think politics is a tough job,” Kailash told IANS here.

“I also think that if you want to do something good for mankind, then whatever you are, whoever you are, you can contribute. Just be sincere and honest,” he added.

Within the music space itself, the artiste, who has been in the industry for over a decade, is doing his bit by providing a platform for new acts.

In 2017, he had launched two indie bands — SurFira and Indie Routes. Kailash, the frontman of band Kailasa, was here last month for a performance by SurFira.

“SurFira has been performing across the globe. The band is creatively evolving. It had started as a ghazal-sufi-rock band. Now, it has included more types of genre,” said Kailash.

“We (his production company) are taking small steps. We are not a business house,” he added.

He has plans of launching more talent — two solo singers and two bands — in the coming months.

“I am also a performer; so, I can’t share the exact date of their launch. We do at least 100 gigs in a year. I also give motivational speeches at different places. Kailasa is also working on a single called ‘Thamja’. It will be a romantic one, on the lines of ‘Saiyaan’ and ‘Teri deewani’,” he said.

“The ‘Thamja’ video will be shot abroad. We will see if we can shoot it in South Africa in May. We are planning to do a tour there. This will be the first Kailasa video that will be shot outside India. Nature is the same everywhere, it’s just in the mind where we have borders,” he added.

What about a concert movie?

“That’s the plan…to do a movie that will capture the journey of Kailasa, behind the scenes sorts,” he said.

“We are also working on hosting a music festival. We are thinking of having a new artiste as the opening act and an established one as the closing one,” he said.

What about composing songs for films?

“I don’t have time for that and I don’t find it very exciting, especially in terms of freedom. A lot of people are involved. It’s like a patient who goes to a doctor with a list of medicines saying that he has this disease and wants this medicine.

“Similarly, in music, everyone has a suggestion for the music director. Everyone thinks he or she is an expert in music. Even the producer’s wife gives suggestions. If she likes flute, then she will make sure that it is included in the song even if it’s a hip-hop song. So, I don’t like (composing for) films.

“I keep getting offers. But there is too much of interference and it is time-consuming. I prefer doing live gigs as you can make people aware of your music,” he added.

