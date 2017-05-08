Justin Bieber to open new season of Koffee With Karan?

Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s list of demands prior to his Indian visit has already been the talk of the town. Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s list of demands prior to his Indian visit has already been the talk of the town.

Grammy Award winning singer Justin Bieber will be in conversation with celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar on his show Koffee With Karan, says a source. Bieber is set to visit India for the first time for his Jio Justin Bieber Purpose Tour. The show will take place on Wednesday here.

If everything goes as planned, Karan, who has interviewed Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, will host Bieber on his show. Koffee with Karan has completed five seasons. He will be celebrating season six by unveiling it with Bieber.

“This will be the first time an international celebrity of Bieber’s calibre will be featuring in an Indian chat show format,” said a source.

Karan has conducted interactive chat show dialogues with international celebrities like Richard Gere, Maria Sharapova, Hugh Jackman and Christian Louboutin apart from working closely with Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, George Clooney at world forum panels.

“He will definitely Ado full justice to this one-on-one exchange if Bieber actually does decide to reserve a time slot for it in his busy schedule,” said the source.

While everything about Bieber’s Indian visit is making news, Mumbai is gearing up to host the pop sensation. It is reported that over 500 cops have been assigned to provide security to Bieber, and the Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera will be handling the security details.

Bieber will perform at D Y Patil stadium where at least 45000 people are expected to attend the concert. Check out some pics from the stadium where preparations are in full swing.

Express photo by Narendra Vaskar Concert preparation of Justin Bieber at D Y Patil stadium NAvi Mumbai.Express photo by Narendra Vaskar

Express photo by Narendra Vaskar Concert preparation of Justin Bieber at D Y Patil stadium NAvi Mumbai.Express photo by Narendra Vaskar

Express photo by Narendra Vaskar Concert preparation of Justin Bieber at D Y Patil stadium NAvi Mumbai.Express photo by Narendra Vaskar

Apart from Mumbai, Bieber will also visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

