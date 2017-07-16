Justin Bieber slapped with fine for using phone while driving

Justin Bieber has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past too. Justin Bieber has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past too.

Singer Justin Bieber was stopped by a police officer and was fined for using his cell phone while driving a car. The incident took place on Saturday when Bieber was spotted driving his black Mercedes G-Wagon, reports tmz.com. According to sources, Bieber was calm and cooperative and accepted his ticket from the police officer without making any fuss. It is not clear whether he was talking or texting or doing something else.

A person has to pay a fine of $162 if he is caught using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle in Beverly Hills. Canadian singer Bieber, who became a star and a teenage sensation overnight with his immensely popular single ‘Baby’, is currently on a break after wrapping up the European leg of his Purpose world tour. He has just returned to the US after a trip to Australia. He will resume his tour on July 29 with the second North American leg and then continue with several concert dates in Asia.

This is not the first time Justin Bieber has had a brush with law enforcement. In 2014, he was arrested in Miami, Florida for driving while drunk and also been accused of blowing his nose in a fan’s hoodie and punching a photographer in the face.

He was also issued a citation two years back in 2015 for speeding in Beverly Hills. He had been reportedly driving 25 miles per hour above the stipulated speed limit. Justin Bieber is the best selling Canadian male artist and is one of the best selling music artists.

