Justin Bieber Purpose India concert: Bieber arrives in India, is received by Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera. Watch videos

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has finally arrived in India, hours before he is set to take the stage in Mumbai for his maiden concert in the country. He, along with his crew, landed at the Mumbai airport today around 1.30 am. Flanked by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, the 23-year-old global music sensation was seen leaving the airport, wearing a pink pullover and black bermudas shorts.

Minutes after his arrival, pictures and videos of Bieber from the airport surfaced online showing him looking a bit tired. The pop star is set to perform later in the evening at the DY Patil Stadium. He will be staying at the posh South Mumbai hotel – St Regis.

Fans from across the country have poured into the city for the event that organisers expect would be attended by an audience of about 45,000. One of India’s largest Justin Bieber fan clubs, Indian Beliebers’ Community, has made a 160-m long scroll with messages from fans for the singer.

According to the concert organisers, private international security firms have been given the charge of security in addition to 500 police personnel who will be deployed at the concert venue. The security firms will be using drones connected to CCTV cameras to monitor the event. The pop star is expected to attend black-tie boxing event that will see the presence of Bollywood actors including Arjun Rampal, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone. A grand Bollywood party also apparently awaits him where DJ Aqeel and Mr Right will perform.

It’s not just his fans, who are ready with their token of love for the singer. Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be gifting an autographed sarod to the Grammy award winner. Designer Varun Bahl has personally curated traditional Indian instruments of symphony. The instruments have been decorated with fine silk printed with floral artworks and highlighted with metallic golds. Ace designer Rohit Bal has also created a biker jacket in cotton velvet for the singer, while courtier Anamika Khanna will be creating a wardrobe for Bieber’s mother.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s jewellery designer sister Ridhimma Kapoor Sahni will be gifting a rare wreath-shaped necklace, studded with rubies and marquise diamonds, and encrusted in platinum and 18k gold, to the singer’s mother.

The singer-songwriter is expected to perform hits like “Where are you now”, “Boyfriend”, “Love yourself”, “Company”, “As long as you love me”, “What do you mean?”, “Baby” and “Purpose”.

Bieber’s latest jaunt is in support of his fourth album “Purpose”, wherein he has experimented with more exploratory electronic sounds. His India visit will also include a Mumbai tour, scheduled for tomorrow, followed by trips to Jaipur and Taj Mahal in Agra on Friday. The Asian leg of his world tour also includes Dubai and Tel Aviv.

