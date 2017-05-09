Justin Bieber Purpose India concert: As Bieber arrives, here are all details about pop star’s India stay

Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai on May 10. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File) Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai on May 10. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

What awaits Justin Bieber in India? The Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will perform before 45,000 people in Mumbai on Wednesday but there’s more in store for fans and star alike. As the countdown for Justin Bieber’s Purpose concert begins, here’s all the details about the concert and Bieber’s India trip.

When is Justin Bieber expected to arrive?

Justin Bieber is expected to arrive today (Tuesday) for tomorrow’s (Wednesday) concert. This is Justin’s first performance in India. Justin is expected to land at 4:30 pm today. A Hindustan Times report suggests that Justin is expected to travel by his private plane to India. He will be given a traditional Indian welcome that will also include a performance by folk dancers.

What are Justin Bieber security plans?

Around 45,000 people are expected to attend Justin Bieber’s Purpose concert at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Around 500 police personnel and 25 officers will be deployed for security and crowd management, reported IANS. Besides this, CCTV surveillance system to monitor the crowd and a police control room will also be functional. According to Mumbai police, drones mounted with cameras will provide constant live feeds to the control room at the venue.

Dubai is incredible… India you are next. @Amit_Bhatia99 u ready? #PurposeTourStadiums — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 8, 2017

What will Justin Bieber perform?

Justin is in the country to promote his fourth album ‘Purpose’. The 23-year old star has experimented with more electronic sounds in this album. One can also expect Justin to sway the crowd with his hit chartbusters. He has earlier performed in several cities as part of his Purpose tour. In the previous Purpose concerts, Bieber has sung the track that made him popular, ‘Baby’, as well as other hits like ‘Where Are Ü Now’, ‘As Long As You Love Me’, ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘Boyfriend’, so it is likely that he will play these at this concert as well. Justin’s Asia tour also includes Tel Aviv and Dubai.

What Bollywood has in store for Justin?

Justin is expected to attend black-tie boxing event that will see the presence of Bollywood actors including Arjun Rampal, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora Khan and Sunny Leone. A grand Bollywood party also awaits Justin where DJ Aqueel and Mr Right will play music.

Where Bieber will stay?

Justin is expected to stay in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. The pop star is likely to stay in either Taj Mahal Palace or St Regis in the city. However, there is not confirmation on it yet. We will keep you updated on this information.

What will Justin do?

Thought, Justin’s whole tour plan is yet to come out, the pop star is expected to visit a few places in Mumbai including Gateway of India. Justin is also expected to visit Jaipur and the Taj Mahal (Agra) on Thursday. The pop star is likely to return on Friday.

What will Justin eat?

A Times of India report suggests that Justin will have food from the cuisines of 29 Indian states. It is also reported that these dishes will be served by royal butlers from Rajasthan. Justin will be served food in gold and silver-coated plates.

Who have gifts ready for Justin Bieber?

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be gifting an autographed sarod to the Grammy award winner, organisers said in a statement. Designers Varun Bal and Rohit Bal will also gift designer gifts to the pop sensation. Rohit Bal has created a biker jacket in cotton velvet for the 23-year old singer. “The concept behind the jacket is to create a versatile look that is suitable for an event or performance with a hint of understated opulence and a sense of Indian tradition,” Bal said in a statement.

Which other celebrities will perform with Justin Bieber?

Some media reports suggest that New Delhi-based DJ Sartek are expected to perform with Justin on May 10. Sonakshi Sinha will not be performing with Justin.

A Koffee With Karan is also on a card?

If all goes well, then Grammy Award-winning singer can sip some coffee with Karan Johar. Justin is expected to appear on chat show Koffee With Karan. “This will be the first time an international celebrity of Bieber’s calibre will be featuring in an Indian chat show format,” said a source.

