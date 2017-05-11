Justin Bieber leaves India after Mumbai concert, ditches Bollywood party and Taj photo-op

Visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, a camel ride in Rajasthan, were all the things on Justin Beiber’s to-do list during his trip to India. But now he has canceled them all. Visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, a camel ride in Rajasthan, were all the things on Justin Beiber’s to-do list during his trip to India. But now he has canceled them all.

Fans were expecting Justin Bieber seated on THE bench in front of the Taj Mahal. His legion of Beliebers in India wanted to see him surrounded by Bollywood celebs. Alas, we would never get to see those images because Justin Bieber ditched all his supposed plans of sightseeing in Jaipur and Agra and left India hours after his performance in Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. The pop star was reportedly going to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and have a scrumptious meal and then a camel ride on the sand dunes of Rajasthan. But from reports pouring in, Justin Bieber might have left India altogether after his gig last night itself. We tell you how the one day in life of Justin Bieber went down that he spent in India.

Played hide and seek with media

Justin Bieber can give lessons to a lot of celebs who complain of paparazzi invading their privacy. The “Baby” singer knows how to ditch the media very well! For instance, yesterday he went for a midnight stroll at the Gateway of India, according to a Bombay Times report, when he was supposed to be on a yacht party with the big names in Bollywood and Indian biz world. So, where indeed was the Beeb last night?

Touched several hearts

Justin Bieber is just 23, and loves spending time with kids and his fans. Yesterday, before the concert when he was expected to rest and prepare for his gig, the “Sorry” singer paid a visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, just after breakfast at the posh Mumbai Hotel, St. Regis. He then directly left for New Mumbai by road, and visited a slum area on his way to DY Patil Stadium, the concert venue. Here he again met the slum kids and he was seen playing with them too. He definitely touched a million hears with his gesture.

Ditched the chopper ride

There was a special helicopter waiting for Justin Bieber at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse, but it was just staged. Much before the chopper came there, Bieber had left for the New Mumbai concert venue in a car. One of his fan posted a video of Bieber sitting in a black SUV and he was seen waving at this fans, from his car. Bieber was happily soaking in the Mumbai summer as it was evident from how he had kept his car windows rolled down. A lot of mediapersons who were waiting for him to get on and alight from the chopper were left disappointed.

Coffee break

Is Justin Bieber one of the biggest music sensations of the world? You can never tell if you, say, meet him at the Starbucks. That is exactly what happened to some people at the coffee shop at Mumbai’s Inorbit Mall when they saw the singer walking in with a few people to pick his favourite coffee. Before people could even react, Justin and his coffee had left.

Meeting with a fan

After sipping on his coffee, one of our sources tell us that Bieber went to the Four Point Hotel and apparently spent some time with his Indian fan belonging to a political family before reaching the concert venue around 7 pm. This was a little before his gig which started at 8.15 pm.

Finally, Justin Bieber India concert

The concert started at around 5 pm with Sartek’s opening performance, and there was Zaeden. But Alan Walker actually elevated the mood and energy with his performance. He set the stage for the highlight performance by Justin Bieber. The singer himself seemed a little tired and jet-lagged with all the travelling he’s been doing in the city and, of course, his global tour. Many of his fans thought he was lip syncing his performance, but many others loved him to bits.

