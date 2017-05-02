Justin Bieber India visit: From Maharaja cuisine to Ayurvedic spa, everything the pop star will experience in India

Justin Bieber will be paying a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Justin Bieber will be paying a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Its only a week left for all the Indian Beliebers to get on cloud nine. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber will perform his maiden show in the country on May 10. From the day it has been confirmed that the Canadian pop singer will be have a gig in Navi Mumbai as part of the Asia leg of his world tour, his fans in the country have not breathed. They are curious to know it all about the epic show.

Earlier it was revealed that the world tour, which kick-started in March 2016 marks the success of Justin Bieber’s fourth album ‘Purpose’. This album created many records — from being the most streamed album on Spotify in one week to the most played song on Spotify! After we gave you all the details about the tickets of the show, now we have for you everything you need to know about Bieber’s stay in India.

Justin Bieber will land in the country a few days ahead of his maiden show and will be received and welcomed by Arjun Jain, Founder and Managing Director of White Fox India, the promoter of Purpose World Tour, India.

On the first day, Bieber will explore the Maharaja cuisines served by royal butlers who have been flown in especially from Rajasthan. Also, the plates in which the singer will be served will have Bieber’s and his entourage’s name engraved in beautiful Devanagari script. The singer’s love for Indian food is no secret since he has made it clear on several occasions that he is in complete awe of authentic Indian food. To add a traditional touch to the overall ambiance, flutists, and sarangi players will be there to elevate the fine dining to a celestial experience.

The second day of the visit will entail a tour around the city. Gateway Of India, Kala Ghoda, and Mani Bhavan are some of the places that have been finalised for the city tour. And we already know that Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a huge fan of Bieber will “give him a taste of all things desi” as his tour guide.

The city tour will be followed by a luxurious Ayurvedic spa session knowing Bieber’s love for massages. Since Bieber is touring for the Purpose Tour, a visit to an underprivileged home is also being planned. Though no name has been revealed yet but a party might be hosted by a leading industrialist and an actor to welcome Bieber in India.

The third day will witness the mega concert in Mumbai at the D.Y. Patil Stadium followed by a private yacht party with some live karaoke singing. For all those who will miss a glimpse of their global star in Mumbai, you can catch him in New Delhi and Jaipur on the fourth and the fifth day. Also, the singer will not miss a quintessential trip to Taj Mahal in Agra.

