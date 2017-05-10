Justin Bieber India concert live updates: Mumbai gets ready to dance to Bieber’s tunes in sweltering heat

Justin Bieber India concert live updates: singer landed in Mumbai early on Wednesday morning and was received by Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera, who is taking care of his security. Justin Bieber India concert live updates: singer landed in Mumbai early on Wednesday morning and was received by Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera, who is taking care of his security.

3:10 PM – Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium is all set for the big show. Fans have started pouring in large numbers. The stadium is at least 4 kms away from the box office. Fans are struggling to bear the bad summer afternoon of Mumbai today.

3:20 PM – Hundreds have queued up outside the box office to buy tickets. Some are even selling tickets in black and at concession rates. A tickets of Rs 5000 is being sold at anywhere between Rs 3500-4000.

3:30PM – Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani has reached the Mahalakshmi Race Course. It is heard that he will take a chopper from there to arrive at the stadium.

3:40 PM – There is no proper transportation for fans. People have to park their cars, go to the box office and then walk to the stadium. Rickshaws are taking Rs 100 minimum, just for 4 kms.

3:50 PM – Till now, only one ambulance has been spotted around the venue.

4:00 PM – Fans from all across the word have trooped in Mumbai for the big show today.

4: 10 PM – A group of friends from Bengaluru have come down to Mumbai for the concert. The mother of one fo the girls has gifted the concert tickets for her daughter’s 16th birthday.

The stage is set at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai has lined up in sweltering 33 degrees to watch pop sensation Justin Bieber perform for the first time in India. Probably the biggest event in Mumbai after Michael Jackson performed decades ago, Justin Bieber is set to perform his biggest hits in front of the 45000-strong audience, which has been lining up since 11 in the morning to watch him live.

The singer landed in Mumbai early on Wednesday morning and was whisked off to his hotel in Lower Parel by his security, which also includes salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera. Before India, Justin performed in Dubai on May 6.

“Dubai is incredible… India you are next. Amit Bhatia, you ready? Purpose Tour Stadiums,” Bieber, 23, tweeted before he reached India. He is promoting his album, Purpose, through this tour which is called Purpose World Tour.

The police have deployed 500 personnel along with 25 officers and a police control room has been set up there to ensure everything goes on smoothly. The event will be hosted by Harry Potter actress Elarica Johnson. While Bieber himself will perform at 8 pm, the show begins at 4 pm with performances by DJ Sartek, DJ Zaeden and Norwegian DJ Alan Walker. After the concert, Bieber is expected to attend a black tie boxing event and a party where Bollywood biggies are expected to be present.

Bieber embarked on the tour on March 9 last year in Seattle and will close it on September 24 this year in Tokyo.

