Justin Bieber India concert: What time concert begins at DY Patil Stadium, when will Justin Bieber perform

Canadian popstar who has a mesmerising international appeal arrived early on Wednesday morning today for his Purpose World Tour, India concert. He landed at 1.30 am, along with his team of 120 people in a chartered plane at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. The concert stage is set and Bieber fans are excited for his performance. Justin Bieber is all set to enthrall his Indian fans at the D Y Patil stadium today. Here’s the schedule of performances you will get to watch before Bieber actually comes on stage. Also, Beliebers need to follow these guidelines to make sure that they are in time for the concert.

11 am: Box Office Opens

This concert is one of the biggest performances to happen in India. A 50-window box office has been set up at DY Patil Stadium for the first time to avoid congestion near entry and exit points, enabling fans to skip long queues.

3 pm: Gates Open

Beliebers will have to reach the New Mumbai venue, D Y Patil Stadium, much before Justin Bieber starts performing himself. Gates will open at 3 pm and all the fans will have to be inside the stadium before the gates close at 4.30 pm.

4 pm Performance 1: Sartek

It is a big moment for our homegrown DJ and music producer Sartek Sardana, 28, who is performing at Bieber’s Purpose Tour concert in India for an hour, from 4 pm to 5 pm. Sartek is the first Indian DJ to perform at Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings and to have the releases on Beatport Top 100 charts. He was also the opening act for Axwell, Armin Van Buren, Martin Garrix and Nicky Romero during their India tours.

5 pm Performance 2: Zaeden

Shahid Sharma, aka Zaeden is a 23-year-old Indian DJ. He is famous for his international gigs and remixes like Coldplay’s ‘Magic’, and ‘Animals’ by Maroon 5. He will be performing at the Justin Bieber India concert for an hour, from 5 pm to 6 pm.

6 pm Performance 3: Alan Walker

Alan Walker, also known as DJ Walkzzz, the youngest in the lot of performers for the day. The Norwegian music producer and DJ is loved for his 2015 single, ‘Faded’, which went on to receiving platinum certification in over 10 countries. He is ranked 55th on the DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list of 2016. He will be performing at the Bieber India concert for two hours, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

8 pm Highlight Performance 4: Justin Bieber

And finally the moment all the Beliebers are waiting for. The Canadian popstar and heartthrob will finally come on stage at 8 pm and will perform for one-and-a-half hours, till 10 pm. Here is is expected to perform on his hit numbers like ‘Where are you now’, ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Love yourself’, ‘Company’, ‘As long as you love me’, ‘What do you mean?’, ‘Baby’, and ‘Purpose’. The show will feature fireworks, confetti, laser, graphics on big screens and even gas bursts. 45000 fans are expects to come in for the concert. The show will be reportedly hosted by former Harry Potter girl Elarica Johnson.

Justin Bieber’s after party

After the concert, Bieber is expected to attend a black-tie boxing event that will see the presence of Bollywood actors like Arjun Rampal, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez. This will be followed by a grand Bollywood party where DJ Aqeel and Mr Right are expected to perform.

