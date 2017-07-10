Justin Bieber holding auditions to find an Australian wife?

During his last trip to Australia too, Justin Bieber had expressed a wish to get married. During his last trip to Australia too, Justin Bieber had expressed a wish to get married.

A magazine has claimed that internationally famous singer Justin Bieber who became an overnight sensation with his uber popular song “Baby”, is apparently looking for an Australian wife. To achieve this goal, he has asked his friend Carl Lentz to track the perfect Aussie girl and even holding auditions to find her. The magazine quotes a source who says, “Justin really trusts Carl (Lentz) like a brother and thinks he can help him find the woman he’s meant to be with.” Who knew Justin Bieber was an Indian at heart? Who knew Justin Bieber preferred to arrange his marriage instead of finding the love of his life himself?

Australia or at least Australian ladies do seem to have an effect on the star singer. During his last trip too, he had expressed a wish to get married. He had said, “I seriously want a girlfriend… I want to get married! Not right now, but, like, soon.” Anyway, if the news is true, and the 23-year-old singer is really going to conduct auditions to find his wife, there is a thing that would surely happen.

Bieber, who dated actor and singer Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2012, would want a few qualities which would need to be stipulated in the ‘auditions’. That might included her adherence to his faith (Justin Bieber is a serious Christian). Also, she would probably have to live in Canada with him, as Bieber has scoffed at the market-oriented health care system of United States. He might have got untold success in American, but he is still a Canadian.

