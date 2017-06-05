Justin Bieber cries during Manchester benefit performance

The benefit concert has been a star-studded and emotional affair, with heartfelt speeches. The benefit concert has been a star-studded and emotional affair, with heartfelt speeches.

Grammy Award winning singer Justin Bieber fought back tears during a short speech after performing acoustic versions of Love yourself and Cold water at the One Love Manchester concert. In a voice choked with emotion, the Purpose hit maker told the audience on June 4 that he wasn’t going to let go of hope, and shared some encouraging words from his faith, reports etonline.com.

“God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. And he loves you, and he’s here for you.” The 23-year-old singer’s speech also paid tribute to the victims and families of the terror attack at American singer Ariana Grande’s Manchester, England, concert on May 22.

Ariana Grande paid tribute to the city of Manchester, England, on Sunday with an energetic, all-star concert that raised millions for victims of a suicide bombing that tore through her last performance in the city nearly two weeks ago. Grande was emotional and teary-eyed throughout the One Love Manchester concert Sunday, which the British Red Cross said it raised more than >10 million ($13 million) for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, created for those affected by the attack at Grande’s May 22 show.

“I just want to take this moment to honour the people that were lost, that were taken,” he said. “We love you so much. To the families, we love you so much. Put both hands up to honour those people right now.”

“I won’t let go, I’ll be your lifeline tonight.” ❤️@JustinBieber performs Cold Water for the #OneLoveManchester crowd 🌊pic.twitter.com/MLhgICyAnf — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

The benefit concert has been a star-studded and emotional affair, with heartfelt speeches from performers like Pharrell, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App