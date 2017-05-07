Justin Bieber concert: Over 500 cops to provide security for Canadian pop star

Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai on May 10. Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai on May 10.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is all set to enthral Mumbai when he performs here on May 10. Ever since the news of his perfoming in Mubai poured in, the 23-year old singer has hogged the limelight. At least 45000 people are expected to attend Justin’s concert and considering this huge crowd, Mumbai police are taking every measure to avoid any last minute chaos. The police have prepared a detailed security plan that also includes a use of cameras, reported PTI.

Justin will perform at D Y Patil stadium. Over five hundred police personnel and 25 officers will be deployed for security, informed Hemant Nagrale, Navi

Mumbai police commissioner. Organisers of the event have also hired private security agencies for crowd management and ticket checking, said Hemant. On the other hand, plain-clothes police personnel will also be deployed who will keep watch inside the stadium, the commissioner said.

Apart from that, a pilice control room will also be at the venue where officials will be able to monitor the crowd. Nagrale also said, “The entire stadium will be checked by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad prior to the event and drone cameras would provide live feed to the police control room.” Organisers would also be providing parking facality for 15,000 vehicles at various spots around the stadium. Visitors can also take shuttle services between parking places and the stadium.

Justin Bieber has been in news for his series of demands ahead of the concert in Mumbai. The concert also shared its own share of controversy when singer Kailash Kher questioned if Sonakshi Sinha should sing along with Justin.

With inputs from PTI.

