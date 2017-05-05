Justin Bieber concert on may 10: Fifty-window box offices at venue to avoid congestion

For Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s May 10 concert in Navi Mumbai, 50-window box offices will be set up at the venue for the first time to avoid congestion near entry and exit points, enabling fans to skip long queues.

Also, three days before the event, mini box offices will be set up at various retail outlets across cities that will serve as pre-exchange outlets. Sixty thousand people are expected to throng the concert venue at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

With tickets priced between Rs 4,060 and Rs 76,790, eighty per cent of them have been sold out. The Rs 76,000 range tickets were some of the first to be booked and currently, only tickets between Rs 5,040 and Rs 15,400 are available, the event organisers said.

Online booking portals are offering an option of buying the tickets on monthly instalments.

Cities like Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi seem to be housing the most number of Beliebers as maximum bookings for the concert have come from these cities.

Although four grounds have been reserved for parking, the organisers have also arranged for a “party bus” to help the fans commute to the stadium from different parts of the city.

A special chopper service will be made available from Mahalakshmi to Navi Mumbai every 30 minutes that will ferry fans to the stadium in 15 minutes, said Dream N Hustle media, the PR agency for the event.

DCP Tushar Doshi, who is handling the security, said that the organisers themselves have put in place several security measures, like adding more CCTV cameras and deploying a force of more than 1,000 private security guards. “We will also be having a team of at least 150 policemen at the venue. Besides, we will also have officers from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to conduct a check at the area before the event. We will be having a unit of Quick Response Team present at the spot in case of any untoward incident.”

With a 90-minute performance by Justin Bieber and his team of 25 dancers, with opening acts by Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek, the audience will have a lot in store.

The show will feature fireworks, confetti, lasers, graphics on big screens and even gas bursts. With production work being supervised by international experts, the main stage will have an unprecedented 600 moving lights and 300 square meters of LED displays, event organisers said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now