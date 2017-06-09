Justin Bieber 2U song featuring David Guetta also has lip-syncing Victoria’s Secret models. Watch video

Justin Bieber and David Guetta’s “2U” out now. Justin Bieber and David Guetta’s “2U” out now.

Justin Bieber’s new collaboration with David Guetta “2U” video has released online and with Victoria’s Secret models lip-syncing the song, it is defining new levels of sexy. Bieber started posting these videos yesterday to make the audiences even more impatient for the release of the video featuring him.

Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, and Martha Hunt are the six Victoria’s Secret models featuring in the video. Looks like the song is going to be a huge hit, as the YouTube video has already crossed 4 lakh views. Although the posters have mentioned ‘David Guetta ft. Justin Bieber’, the pop singer still captions the video as “New Single”. Justin Bieber’s last release, “Despacito” is still topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts and even the third rank is taken by Bieber’s collaboration with DJ Khaled, “I’m The One”. “2U” has more chances of rocking the charts with French EDM King, David Guetta accentuating Bieber’s tones with his electronic beats.

“Justin has such a unique voice and I have so much respect for his talent but also for his choices,” Guetta said in a statement, as reported by Billboard. “He took some risks reinventing himself lately in such a cool amazing creative way. I’m very proud to finally share a record with him. I feel like ‘2U’ is an incredible combination of emotion energy with a huge melody combined with edgy sounds.”

The Canadian singer also made an appearance in India, as part of The Purpose World Tour and the concert was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. The concert was a huge rage all over the country but was sadly slammed by Twitterati and B-town celebs alike because of Bieber’s apparent lip-syncing on stage.

