Javed Ali’s new song Rangreziya is an ode to love

Singer Javed Ali, known for tracks like “Ishaqzaade” and “Tum tak”, has released a new single “Rangreziya”, which is a tribute to love. The video for the song, unveiled on Thursday, features Javed with actress Neetha Shetty. “Neetha Shetty is a talented actress and has helped me ease into the process of production for shooting the video, while also contributing in making it a wonderful experience for me,” Javed said at the Hungama office here where he gave the first glimpse of the song. Apart from working on singles, the 34-year-old singer has also done playback singing. However, stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan haven’t sung to his songs on-screen.

Javed said: “I have sung songs for several actors in movies, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Unfortunately, even after singing songs for their movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Raees, the two actors have not lip-synced them on screen. Due of sir Yash Chopra’s sudden demise, Saanson ke, was also not picturised as planned.”

He explained why he doesn;t sing for Bollywood a lot anymore, as often as he used to do it in the past, Javed says, “People usually call me for experimental songs. The number of tracks made in Bollywood has also gone down. There are only four to five songs in every movie, and there are 500 to 600 singers in the industry. So, it depends on your luck.”

Javed Ali says that ghazals have lost their commercial value but he strongly believes that they will make a comeback. “Ghazals can never die; they will come back. If I’m given a choice to pick what I am interested in, I will definitely sing a ghazal for a movie,” says Javed in an interview.

