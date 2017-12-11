Jassi Gill’s newly released song Guitar Sikhda is ‘close to his heart’

Jassie Gill’s “Guitar Sikhda” was released under Times Music and Speed Records. Jassie Gill’s “Guitar Sikhda” was released under Times Music and Speed Records.

Punjabi singer-actor Jasdeep Singh Gill, better known as Jassie Gill, released his new single titled “Guitar Sikhda” on Sunday. The Punjabi romantic number is about the hardships of a lover trying to impress his partner.

“‘Guitar Sikhda’ is a beautiful Punjabi love song. It is very special. It is a song that I believe everyone will be able to relate to,” the singer said in a statement.

He also tweeted the YouTube link of the song along with caption, “A song close to my heart is now for you all ♥️♥️♥️ #GuitarSikhda http://youtu.be/5GAQYlouVbs @speed_records @gaana Tweet with #GuitarSikhda n let me know if you love the song 🎸🎸 🤗🤗🤗🤗 love you guys.”

The song was released under Times Music and Speed Records. After the release of his debut album Batchmate” in 2011, he has delivered hits such as “Laden”, “Yaar Jatt de” and “Bournvita”.

A song close to my heart is now for you all ♥️♥️♥️ #GuitarSikhda http://t.co/r3eVdM74U9@speed_records @gaana Tweet with #GuitarSikhda n let me know if you love the song 🎸🎸 🤗🤗🤗🤗 love you guys — Jassie Gill (@jassi1gill) December 10, 2017

The Ludhiana born Jassie will also make his Bollywood debut in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns. The release date is now known, but it seems it has been on floors since October. Jassie had posted two photos with Sonakshi Sinha with the caption, “It’s such a wonderful experience working wd u @sonakshisinha 🤗 Feeling on cloud 9 Excited for the 2nd schedule .. c u soon #FanMoment 😍”

Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns is a sequel to 2016’s successful film Happy Bhag Jayegi. It was directed by Mudassar Aziz, and starred Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Shergill, Ali Fazal and Momal Sheikh in pivotal roles. Acting in films is not new for Jassi as he made his Punjabi acting debut in 2014 with Mr & Mrs 420 alongside Yuvraj Hans and Binnu Dhillon. Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns will be his Bollywood debut.

