Jason Derulo dating 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend?

Jason Derulo is reportedly seeing 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend model Daphne Joy.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: November 22, 2015 11:28 am
Singer Jason Derulo is reportedly seeing 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend model Daphne Joy. (Source: Reuters)
Singer Jason Derulo is reportedly seeing 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend model Daphne Joy.

The 26-year-old singer is smitten with the 28-year-old model and actress, who has three-year-old son Sire with the 50 Cent, reported E! Online.

“They really like each other. It’s still new but they are exclusive and really like being around each other. It’s a very carefree easy going relationship.”

The “Wiggle” hitmaker fuelled dating rumours after he shared a recent photograph of him on Instagram with his arm around Joy while partying in London, with the caption: “#FlashBackFriday #London #GoodTimes @daphnejoy”

Derulo split from Jordin Sparks in September 2014 after three years together.

