In the Loop

Five albums you must play on vacation, no matter where you go:

1. Crazy for You by Best Coast Bethany Consentino: The lead singer of the American duo, is confessional and mercurial in this debut album that is reminiscent of The Beach Boys’ surfer soundscape and 1960s American pop.

2. Carrie and Lowell by Sufjan Stevens: Save this one for a long drive or a train ride to the hills. Shaped by his mother Carrie’s death in 2012, the album is his most personal and is replete with lush piano solos, echoing backing vocals and long, incandescent outros.

3. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles: The Beatles bring home the “summer of love” with the sheer vision and whimsy of this album. Paul McCartney’s suggestion to get away from the Fab Four phenomenon resulted in the Beatles taking turns to compose distinctive and songs such as Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, She’s Leaving Home, Within You Without You, and Being For the Benefit of Mr Kite!

4. Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik by OutKast: The debut album has Andre 3000 and Big Boi Patton rap to funky basslines with catchy choruses — their southern hip-hop makes the summer just a little smoother.

5. What Colour is Your Raindrop by Tajdar Junaid: Kolkata-based multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Junaid was the find of the Indian independent music scene in 2014. His debut album, an intimate self-portrait, is contemplative and almost perfect in its economy — there’s rarely an unnecessary note in the album.

