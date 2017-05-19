I’m really proud of Miley Cyrus: Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato used to best of friends before they Demi decided to distance herself from the “party” head. Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato used to best of friends before they Demi decided to distance herself from the “party” head.

Singer Demi Lovato says she is proud of singer Miley Cyrus for embracing sobriety.

Lovato, who earlier celebrated the five-year anniversary of her own sobriety following drug and alcohol issues, is pleased that Cyrus has also decided to give up using drugs.

“I am really proud of Miley. I think that it helps people to know that there are people in the spotlight that have challenges, that are faced with very stressful lives,” Lovato told hollywoodreporter.com.

“I think it helps to know that recovery is possible and it’s something that is so important to certain people like myself,” she added.

Further putting light on the issue, Lovato said: “I wouldn’t be alive without my sobriety, and the people that are sober today in this industry, I commend them a lot.

“But even in day-to-day life, no matter whether you are from the middle of nowhere or you live in a big city, addiction doesn’t discriminate, so whenever you are able to take control back, it’s really admirable.”

Miley herself agrees that since she has stopped smoking marijuana, she has more “energy.”

“It’s very weird. I’ve got a lot of energy. I’m a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it’s perfect.”

And more recently, Miley said it’s “weird” how much her life has already changed just from being clean for around “nine or ten weeks”.

Miley Cyrus recently saw the release of her song, ‘Malibu’ which is already a hit.

