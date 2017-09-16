Madonna keen to reinvent musical shows

Like A Virgin singer, Madonna wants to reinvent pop tours. Like A Virgin singer, Madonna wants to reinvent pop tours.

The 59-year-old ‘Like A Virgin’ pop star, Madonna has set the standards of world pop music beyond heights. It began with ‘The Virgin Tour’ and followed by six mire such fierce concerts. Madonna is known for playing with the odds and this time she is up with a more focused concept. Popular for her songs like ‘Vogue’, ‘Like A Prayer’, ‘Hung Up’ and others, Madonna is keen about introducing new musical theories to the world.

Singer Madonna says she is exploring the idea of doing a show that doesn’t travel the world, but stays in one place and is more intimate. Back in 1990, Madonna set the template for modern pop concerts with her Blond Ambition world tour. From its hydraulic stage to Jean-Paul Gaultier’s iconic costumes, it raised the bar for stadium-sized spectacle. Now, after seven world tours, the star says she is “exploring” a smaller-scale show in the future, reports bbc.com.

“I’ve done so many shows — world tours, stadiums, sports arenas, you name it — that I feel like I have to reinvent that now too. I like doing intimate shows and being able to talk directly to the audience,” said the singer. “This is something I’m exploring right now: the idea of doing a show that doesn’t travel the world, but stays in one place and utilises not only humour and the music in a more intimate setting but other people’s music, as well, and other entertainment.

“Kind of a revolving door of amazing, gifted, unique talent – dancers, musicians, singers, comedians, me, humour. I don’t know! Like, I’m trying to come up with all those ideas now,” Madonna added.

