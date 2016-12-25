I like to reinvent myself with each song: Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin says she believes in reinventing herself with every track. Neha Bhasin says she believes in reinventing herself with every track.

With a motley of songs in her kitty from rock to sufi, singer Neha Bhasin says she believes in reinventing herself with every track. “I am one of the few singers who has reinvented oneself with every song. I still take classes and want to do different kind of songs,” Neha told PTI.

The 34-year-old singer recently won Stardust Award For Best Playback Singer (Female) for song “Jag Ghoomeya” from Salman Khan starrer “Sultan”. “For me awards are a validation of my work. I have been focusing on giving me best. I take my job seriously. It’s a very special process, you have to be connected with what you are singing,” she said.

Neha said she was surprised to win the award as she thought the competition was tough. “I did not expect it as the competition was tough. I liked all the singers. I was surprised to win it. I don’t think winning an award changes things. It makes you feel happy,” she added.

The “Dhunki” hit-maker also revealed that she is still unaware what “Sultan” lead Salman thinks of her song, “Jag Ghoomeya”, which has also been crooned by singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Salman himself in the film.

“I haven’t met him (Salman) personally. I don’t know what he thinks about my song. Anushka Sharma liked it as she had messaged me,” she said. Neha said she wasn’t expecting her version of the song to be that popular.

“I have sung a song in ‘Mere Brother Ki Dhulan’ and I know (director) Ali Abbas Zafar. I knew he is making ‘Sultan’, but I am not someone who will walk up to a friend and say give me work. He asked me to sing ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ and I did,” she added.