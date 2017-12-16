Hawa Hawa and Mere Rashke Qamar top Google’s most searched songs in 2017 list

Google’s Most Search Songs for 2017 list is out. Google’s Most Search Songs for 2017 list is out.

As 2017 comes to an end, Google has released its list of India’s Top 10 Most Searched songs for the year. While Mika Singh’s “Hawa Hawa” from Mubarakan surmounts the chart, other popular songs like “Mere Rashke Qamar”, “Kaabil” and “Raabta” follow closely behind. Surprisingly, Atif Aslam’s “Dil Diyan Gallan” which was released on December 2 also made it to the fourth spot.

Talking about international music, Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yanke’s “Despacito” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” also make an appearance at No 3 and No 8, respectively. Google’s list is sure one of the best ways to rewind through the year. But worth noting is the fact that except for “Hawa Hawa”, Mubarakan title track and Ding Dang, all seven are romantic numbers here:

Check out the full list here:

“Hawa Hawa”

Mika Singh’s groovy number from Mubarakan is 2017’s most searched song on Google. Picturised on Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz, the track has full-on Bollywood masala feels with catchy lyrics like ‘Mein Hoon Tera King Oye.’ Having 68 million views on YouTube, it is also voiced by Prakriti Kakkar who is the perfect addition to this peppy dance track.

“Mere Rashke Qamar”

Late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have weaved pure magic with this Sufi romantic number from Baadshaho. Manoj Muntashir’s profound lyrics are also well complemented with the tunes of harmonium and mandolin. “Mere Rashke Qamar” is the second most searched song on Google in India. It has a staggering 113 million views on YouTube.

“Despacito”

Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito has taken the world by storm. The third most searched song on Google was also YouTube most watched video song of the year with 4 billion views. This musical sensation was later also remixed by “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber which also became equally popular.

“Dil Diyan Gallan”

Tiger Zinda Hai’s “Dil Diyan Gallan” has been sung by Atif Aslam whose soul-stirring voice has beautifully brought Irshad Kamil’s lyrics to life. Talented music duo Vishal-Shekhar have composed the song. Despite being released on December 2 this year, it already has 6 million views on YouTube.

“Raabta”

The title track of this Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer’s main selling point is Deepika Padukone. Swaying to the tunes of this Nikhita Gandhi number, Deepika looks sensuous and adds a new twist to this otherwise romantic track.

“Ding Dang”

Munna Michael’s hit number “Ding Dang” featured Tiger Shroff and newcomer Niddhi Agerwal dancing with full-on tapori swag and Tiger pulling the roadside-romeo moves just effortlessly.

“Kaabil”

Written by Nasir Faraaz and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchhal, the title track of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil is one romantic piece that is sure to leave you smiling. It has 46 million views on YouTube.

“Shape of You”

Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking hit “Shape Of You” from the album “Divide” was also the best-performing single on Billboard Hot 100 for 2017. Ed Sheeran’s popularity in India grew manifold after his ‘Road To Mumbai’ tour which ended up being one of the most sought-after concerts in the country.

“Mubarakan”

Apart from “Hawa Hawa” which leads the list, Mubarakan’s title track also makes it to the ninth spot in Google’s most searched songs list. Sung by Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar, the visuals feature Arjun in his double role beside Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz.

“Mile Ho Tum”

Originally featuring in Rajeev Khandelwal’s Fever in the voice of Tony Kakkar, “Mile Ho Tum” was reprised by Neha Kakkar for a female version. The song has a whopping 294 million views on YouTube and is a soulful song to listen to.

