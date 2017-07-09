Harshdeep Kaur sings anthem for Hawa Badlo initiative

Harshdeep Kaur has sung hit songs like “Heer” and “Katiya karoon”. Harshdeep Kaur has sung hit songs like “Heer” and “Katiya karoon”.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur is on board to sing the anthem of Hawa Badlo, an initiative to raise awareness about air pollution. The anthem is a part of the campaign by same name, brought together by enthusiasts at Social Cloud Ventures Pvt Ltd. Harshdeep and Javed Ali, known for soulful Sufi songs like “Jashn-e-Bahaaran” and “Arziyan” have sung a duet with the lyrics by Protiqe Majumdar and music by Bishakh Jyoti.

“This is not just another song, but an anthem meant to inspire people and help create mass awareness. I aligned forces with this campaign because I endorse the idea of a cleaner and greener tomorrow for future generations,” Harshdeep said in a statement. “On more than one occasion, I have noticed how I always land up getting a bad throat. I travel from Mumbai to New Delhi and being singers, we are generally a lot more sensitive and cautious.”

“I just want to urge not just Delhi but every other city in the country to take measures to minimise air pollution. It’s great to be associated to a social cause and let music spread a social message like this,” added the singer.

She has tracks like “Zaalima” from Raees, “Nachde ne saare” from Baar Baar Dekho, “Heer” from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and “Katiya karoon” from Rockstar and “Kabira” from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani” to her credit. Her songs are known for a gentle Sufi touch to them. She won the title of Sufi Ke Sultan in reality show Junoon Kuch Kar Dikhane Ka.

