Harry Styles: I’ve never felt the need to label myself

He was in an interview with The Sun and he opened up about is personal life, and even discussed his long-rumoured bisexuality. Singer Harry Styles, who has been romantically linked to celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, says he never felt like putting a label on his sexuality.

The 23-year-old praised other pop stars who are open about their sexuality, such as Miley Cyrus, in an interview with The Sun newspaper, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: “Everyone should just be who they want to be. No, I’ve never felt the need to (label myself) really. No. I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain myself.”

Harry Styles also hinted that he may still be in touch with his exes.

The One Direction star has been in his fair own share of high-profile relationships dating girls like Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and even Caroline Flack. He even hinted that he could still be in touch with them all, saying that it is possible to be friends with an ex.

When asked about it, he told The Sun: “Everyone should be friends, right?”

The heartthrob refused to talk about his past romances, but he teased his fans by saying that he might still be friends with singer Taylor Swift.

The former One Direction band member also said he wouldn’t rule out a reunion with his bandmates and it is good for the band to pursue their individual projects.

He even shared a little of his political views saying that he was “going to vote for whoever is against Brexit”.

