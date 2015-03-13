Harry Styles gets sheep placenta facials

One Direction star Harry Styles pays 325 pounds for sheep placenta facials.

One Direction star Harry Styles pays 325 pounds for sheep placenta facials. The singer – who performs alongside bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson – makes regular visits to Dr Harold Lancer’s Beverly Hills clinic, where he has a 90-minute treatment to keep his complexion clear, reported Daily Telegraph.

“Harry comes to see me. It’s not unusual for young men to come to me. He gets all clogged up. Putting on make-up all the time and travelling plays havoc with his skin. He’s so adorable.

“He takes care of himself and loves the facials. He likes to look good and have good skin,” Lancer said.

