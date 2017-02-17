Happy to recreate Lag Ja Gale for TV show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, says singer Palak Muchhal

Palak Muchhal’s Lag Ja Gale version is for Star Plus’s show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Palak Muchhal’s Lag Ja Gale version is for Star Plus’s show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

Singer Palak Muchhal, who has crooned hits like Prem ratan dhan payo and Chahun Main Ya Naa, says she is happy to get an opportunity to recreate the iconic song Lag ja gale.

The singer is recreating the song from the 1964 film “Woh Kaun Thi?”. It was originally sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and Palak’s version is for Star Plus’s show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

“An iconic song like ‘Lag ja gale’ is always a treat to listen to, but it was a bigger treat to recreate it for ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’. It’s a great honour to step into the shoes of the nation’s most loved and treasured singer, Lata-ji, and I’m really happy to have this opportunity,” Muchhal said in a statement.

Palak Muchhal had also sung the very song live at Royal Albert Hall, London which she said to be her tribute to Lata Mageshkar. She then said, “This was my way of paying tribute to one of my idols Lata ji. I gave my everything while singing this song and I hope you guys like it.”

Watch | Lag Ja Gale – Palak Muchhal | Live at Royal Albert Hall, London | Lata Mageshkar Tribute

Also, TV actress Surbhi Jyoti, who is soon to be seen in a romantic supernatural thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, says she does not believe in the existence of such things in real life. The actress, who plays a character named Gitanjali, said here: “My on-screen character is very opposite of who I am in real life. I think that was the most challenging and attractive part of my role to say ‘yes’ to the show.