Happy birthday Michael Jackson: Here’s what makes him the King of Pop

Happy birthday Michael Jackson Happy birthday Michael Jackson

There are rockstars. There are popstars. And, then there is Michael Jackson. The King of Pop, possessed the power of ‘healing the world and making it a better place for the entire human race’, with his songs. We didn’t even want to imagine a world where there was no existence of MJ. Our days began with his songs. Our nights ended with us secretly practicing Moonwalk, in front of the mirror hoping no one else gets to see our Michael-in-the-making avatar.

Had Michael Jackson been alive, he would have turned 59 today, grabbing our attention and making headlines for all the right (or maybe wrong) reasons.

Michael Jackson had nearly 40 Billboard awards, 13 Grammys, 23 Guinness World Records and 26 American Music Awards. With this bombastic record, the singer till date remains the most awarded artist of all times.

Gliding across the stage in his trademark Moonwalk style, Michael Jackson danced in a manner that convinced us that his body was boneless. He would show off his unique dances moves while singing his hits in an unusually high pitched voice, that almost sounded feminine. Towards the end of his career, his eccentricities got the better of him.

For all the thrilling and motivating moments, Michael Jackson remains our favourite. On his birthday, let us listen to some of his popular tracks.

Happy birthday MJ!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd