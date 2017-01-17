Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: As he turns 72, his words represent emotions of every generation. Watch videos

Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: The Bollywood writer and lyricist turns 72, but his songs are as fresh even in the current times, as they were four decades back, when he started off. Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: The Bollywood writer and lyricist turns 72, but his songs are as fresh even in the current times, as they were four decades back, when he started off.

“Pen is mightier than sword.” If there is one man in Bollywood who has justified this phrase, but in his very own manner, it has to be Javed Akhtar. Poet, lyricist, screenwriter are just some of the many things his name stands for. He might have been in the business for more than four decades, and started off as a duo with Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, Akhtar today has not just become a veteran, but also an institution in himself.

Leaving aside his work as a screenplay writer for Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Don, Mr. India and Lakshya, Akhtar has given us some heart-wrenching lyrics that have stayed with us over the years. As the icon turns 72 today, there is a lot more to the words he pens down, which resonate with the emotions of not just the generation gone by, but even the current one. His songs are as fresh as morning dew and as deep as the ocean.

With every passing year, Akhtar’s words are becoming more and more relevant for the younger lot. Call it the ageless emotion of romance or the never changing human psyche, something won’t change in any given era. Here we list for you some of his beautifully written lines from his new-age songs, which even the WhatsApp generation can connect with.

“Palkon ke leke saaye, paas koi jo aaye… Lakh sambhalo pagal dil ko, dil dhadke hi jaaye… Par soch lo iss pal hai jo, woh dastaan, Kal ho na ho…”

Watch | Kal Ho Naa Ho – Title Track

“Donon ke dilon mein chhupa hai jo ek anjana sa gham, kya ho payega woh kam, koi kya kahe… Saanson mein jaise ghulta hai dhuan, kaise aayi hain aisi dooriyan… Kitni baatein…”

Watch | Kitni Baatein – Lakshya

“Jo barse sapne boond boond, nainon ko moond moond… Kaise main chaloon, dekh na sakoon, anjaane raaste… Goonja sa koi iktara iktara…”

Watch | Iktara – Wake Up Sid!

“Yun hi chala chal rahi, yun hi chala chal rahi… Jeevan gadi hai samay pahiya… Aansoon ki nadiyan bhi hain, Kushiyon ki bagiyan bhi hain… Rasta sab tera taake bhaiya…”

Watch | Yun Hi Chala Chal – Swades

“Dekho, yeh jo nadi hai, milne chali hai saagar hi ko… Yeh pyaar ka hi saara hai carvaan… Kaisi hai yeh rut ke jis mein phool banke dil khile…”

Watch | Kaisi Hai Ye Rut – Dil Chahta Hai

“Zindagi le ke aayi hai beete dinon ki kitaab… Ghere hain ab humein yaadein behisaab… Bin poochhe mile mujhe kitne saare jawab… Tere liye…”

Watch | Tere Liye – Veer-Zaara

“Gopiyaan taarein hain, chaand hai Radha… Phir kyun hai usko biswaas aadha… Gopiyaan aani jaani hain, Radha to mann ki rani hai…”

Watch | Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan

We wish that the pen of Javed Akhtar never dries and he keeps giving us many more soulful tracks that continue to stay in our playlists forever. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday!

